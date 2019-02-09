WARSHICK, CAPT. WILLIAM Died peacefully, the way he lived. A proud Canadian and D-Day Veteran who joined the forces at 15 and served in all 3 branches of the Canadian Armed Forces. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years Ruby, son Brian (predeceased) (Cathy Boyd), daughter Sam (Michael McCarty) and daughter Annalea (Jim Masiello). He was a special "Bop" to his amazing grandchildren whom he loved so much - Samantha and Alex Warshick, TJ, Gray and Haylen McCarty (Henry Short), Nicolas, Andrew and Kristopher Masiello. Our Hero - Lest We Forget.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019