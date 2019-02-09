WILLIAM WARSHICK

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM WARSHICK.

WARSHICK, CAPT. WILLIAM Died peacefully, the way he lived. A proud Canadian and D-Day Veteran who joined the forces at 15 and served in all 3 branches of the Canadian Armed Forces. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years Ruby, son Brian (predeceased) (Cathy Boyd), daughter Sam (Michael McCarty) and daughter Annalea (Jim Masiello). He was a special "Bop" to his amazing grandchildren whom he loved so much - Samantha and Alex Warshick, TJ, Gray and Haylen McCarty (Henry Short), Nicolas, Andrew and Kristopher Masiello. Our Hero - Lest We Forget.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street | St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7 | (905) 684-6346
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details