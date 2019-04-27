WILLIAM WESLEY ALLEN

Service Information
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON
L7P 2S7
(905)-632-3333
Obituary

ALLEN, WILLIAM WESLEY Passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Charlotte for 64 years. Loving father of Terry (Pat), Bob (Lana) and James (Tammy). Proud grandfather of Nicole, Jamie (Brian), Jason, Jessica, Brendan and Mackenzie. Cherished son of the late Tom and Ruby (Patchett). William will also be missed by his relatives in Northern Ireland. William had a long career with Bell Canada for 40 years. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON, (905-632-3333), on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Service of Remembrance at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019
