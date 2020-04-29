WILLIAM "BILL" WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM "BILL" With heavy hearts that are broken, we sadly announce the sudden and unexpected passing of William "Bill" Williams, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 54. Beloved and devoted husband and best friend to Candi Kubiak and missed by his fur baby "SaFyre". Bill will be greatly missed by his loving parents, Barbara and William (Sr.), Loving older brother of Beverley Mayenknecht and Brad (Karen). Cherished uncle of Christopher, Timothy, Chloe Mayenknecht; Julia and Owen Williams. Bill will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother-in-law Helen Kubiak, his aunts, uncles, cousins, large extended family and many friends. As we cannot gather, a Masonic Service and celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date, when life can truly be celebrated again. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rameses Shrine - Montreal Shrine Children's Hospital or a charity close to your heart, in his memory, would be greatly appreciated. I love you Sweetheart...my husband, my best friend, my soulmate ... forever in my heart ...

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved