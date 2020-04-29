WILLIAMS, WILLIAM "BILL" With heavy hearts that are broken, we sadly announce the sudden and unexpected passing of William "Bill" Williams, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 54. Beloved and devoted husband and best friend to Candi Kubiak and missed by his fur baby "SaFyre". Bill will be greatly missed by his loving parents, Barbara and William (Sr.), Loving older brother of Beverley Mayenknecht and Brad (Karen). Cherished uncle of Christopher, Timothy, Chloe Mayenknecht; Julia and Owen Williams. Bill will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother-in-law Helen Kubiak, his aunts, uncles, cousins, large extended family and many friends. As we cannot gather, a Masonic Service and celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date, when life can truly be celebrated again. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rameses Shrine - Montreal Shrine Children's Hospital or a charity close to your heart, in his memory, would be greatly appreciated. I love you Sweetheart...my husband, my best friend, my soulmate ... forever in my heart ...

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store