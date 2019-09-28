Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM (BILL) WRETHAM. View Sign Service Information Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen 4115 Lawrence Ave East West Hill , ON M1E2S2 (416)-281-6800 Obituary

WRETHAM, WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully in his 93rd year, at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, ON, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a short illness. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Pat. Loving Dad of Anne Juneau (John) of Penetanguishene and Ron (Brenda) of Collingwood. Devoted Poppy to Blake (Natasha) and Caitlin (Adam). Great-Grampa to Kai. Bill was an avid gardener who loved nothing more than spending the off season planning out his vegetable garden, and the growing season tending to it. His family and neighbours gratefully reaped the benefits of his labour with his plentiful donations of zucchini, tomatoes and raspberries. Bill also delighted in being the family vintner. Each year he produced several varieties of wine, port and sherry in his basement with meticulous attention to detail and a knowledge base built from many years of study and experimentation. Many a family dinner over the years was accompanied by wines from the Wretham family cellar. Bill was the Chief of the Scarborough Fire Department for the last 11 years of his 38 year career and retired in 1988. Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Giffin Mack Funeral Home on Lawrence Avenue East at Kingston Road, Scarborough, on Sunday, September 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30th at 11 a.m. at Melville Presbyterian Church, Old Kingston Road, Scarborough. Our family is very grateful for the wonderful care Dad received while at GBGH and Bayfield House. Thank you to everyone who helped care for him in his final days. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada would be very much appreciated.

WRETHAM, WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully in his 93rd year, at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, ON, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a short illness. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Pat. Loving Dad of Anne Juneau (John) of Penetanguishene and Ron (Brenda) of Collingwood. Devoted Poppy to Blake (Natasha) and Caitlin (Adam). Great-Grampa to Kai. Bill was an avid gardener who loved nothing more than spending the off season planning out his vegetable garden, and the growing season tending to it. His family and neighbours gratefully reaped the benefits of his labour with his plentiful donations of zucchini, tomatoes and raspberries. Bill also delighted in being the family vintner. Each year he produced several varieties of wine, port and sherry in his basement with meticulous attention to detail and a knowledge base built from many years of study and experimentation. Many a family dinner over the years was accompanied by wines from the Wretham family cellar. Bill was the Chief of the Scarborough Fire Department for the last 11 years of his 38 year career and retired in 1988. Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Giffin Mack Funeral Home on Lawrence Avenue East at Kingston Road, Scarborough, on Sunday, September 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30th at 11 a.m. at Melville Presbyterian Church, Old Kingston Road, Scarborough. Our family is very grateful for the wonderful care Dad received while at GBGH and Bayfield House. Thank you to everyone who helped care for him in his final days. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada would be very much appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close