PANOWYK, WILLIAMINA (INA) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 93 years of age. Predeceased by her beloved husband Harry, with whom she shared a blessed and happy life for over 65 years. Adored mother of Kathy (Bart) and Tim (Barb). Loved Grandma of Tara (Jamie), Matthew (Gregory), Laura (Michael), Anne Marie (James), Katherine and Michael. Dearest great-grandmother of James and Elise. Cherished sister-in-law of Anne Zelasko, Peter Panowyk (Doreen), Olga Bateman and Norma Eby. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Annie Eby (Stoddart),, brothers Jack, Bruce, Roy and Allan, sisters-in-law Lorraine Eby, Jean Eby and Maria Whitaker (Panowyk), and brothers-in-law Michael Zelasko, Edward Whitaker and Robert Bateman. Devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Remembered by her treasured cousins Jimmy King, Rena Richardson and Dr. George Wallace (Irene) and by all of her family in Scotland. The family extends its sincere gratitude to Marie Tantakis for her love and devotion to Ina, and to all of Ina's dedicated and compassionate caregivers and medical team at the Village of Taunton Mills. If desired, donations can be made in Ina's memory to the Good Shepherd Ministries, 412 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON M5A 1T3 or at www.goodshepherd.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.