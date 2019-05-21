KORMAN, WILLIE On May 19, 2019 at MacKenzie Health. Born in Noranda, Quebec. Predeceased by his parents Sam and Dvoshe. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Harry and Nancy, Isaac and Bernice, and Henry and Reggie. Devoted uncle of Gordon, Shari, Jeffrey, Cheryl, and Lisa. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva will be private. Memorial donations may be made to SickKids Foundation, 416- 813-6166.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019