STEINER, WILLY Willy Steiner of Scarborough, Ontario, passed away on April, 15, 2019. He was born in Switzerland and moved to Montreal with his wife Barbara before settling in Scarborough. He worked as a mechanical engineer for over 40 years, finally ending his career at Darlington Nuclear Power Plant. Willy was an outdoor enthusiast who loved camping and canoeing throughout Canada in the company of family and friends, and enjoyed many trips to Algonquin Provincial Park as a Boy Scout leader. Willy is survived by his son Ian and daughter-in-law Sue, his grandchildren Bernadine and Orson, as well as his brother Werner and his family. Visitation will be held at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), on Saturday, April 27th from 3-5 p.m.



4164 Sheppard Avenue East

Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3

