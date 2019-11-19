WILMA ANNE McBRIDE

Obituary

McBRIDE, WILMA ANNE (nee YOUNGER) It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Wilma surrounded by her family at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the age of 84. Beloved wife of William for 63 years. Loving mother of Michael (Judy) and Lisa (Frank). Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn (Josh), Derek, Eric and Heather. Wilma will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Visitation to be held at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the Service in our Chapel at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019
