RITCHIE, WILMA FLORENCE (BURGE) (nee BURGIS) Passed peacefully on October 25, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family near and far. Her tremendous spirit and love of life will endure in those she leaves behind, including her husband Donald Keith Ritchie. Their care for each other over 71 years of marriage was a testament to love and commitment. She also leaves her children Susan and Ian, her beloved granddaughters Liza, Bronwyn and Jenna, and her cherished nieces and nephews. She loved playing bridge and tennis, family meals, Frank Sinatra and red wine. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Eatonville Care Centre for the warm care they provided her. At her request, there will be no service. To remember her, donations to Alzheimer Society Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019