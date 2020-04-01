|
GEORGE, Wilmot Fitzallan It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wilmot George Sr., on Friday, March 27, 2020, in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Doreen and father of Cyril (Michelle), Sharon, Wilmot Jr. (Marla) and Dwayne (Vanessa). Gratefully appreciated by grandchildren Cassandra, Cyril Jr., Kyle, Jaycus, Jasmine, Jayden, Jada and Jayda. Also survived by great-grandchild, Alaia and a sibling, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. In addition to his commitment to family, Wilmot was a 50 year member of the Carpenters' Union, Local 27. A private family funeral will be held at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt, Ontario, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. EST, followed by an interment at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2020