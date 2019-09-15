HARTMAN, WINA LOUISE Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre Orangeville, on Friday, September 13, 2019. Wina Hartman (nee: Jickels) at the age of 83 years, beloved wife of the late H. David Hartman. Loving mother of Steve and Sandra, the late Timothy, Linda and Gene Duval, Ruth and Bill Flynn and Paul and Lora. Loved by her grandchildren: Tammi (Shawn), Michelle (Aggrey), Daniel (Kerri), Michael (Caleen), Benjamin, Alicia (Jamie) Ryan, Ryan, Lisa, Mathew, Nathan and Ethan; and her great-grandchildren: Layla, Jack, Albert, Jude, Shara, Charlie, Lincoln, Sydnie and the late Lagertha. Dear sister of Jim Jickels (Lise). Forever in the hearts of her extended family and friends. Resting at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Rd., Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Mt. Tegart Cemetery. In memory of Wina, donations to Headwaters Health Care Center, Orangeville, would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019