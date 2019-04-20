Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wing LIN QUAN. View Sign





QUAN, Wing LIN March 4, 1928 - April 17, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Wing Lin Quan announces his peaceful passing at Ajax Hospital. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Mei Ying Quan; his 6 children: Pik Lin (Alfie) Yip; YeeLin Kwan; Tom (Winnie) Quan; YeeWah (Gordon) Mounsteven; Bob (Elisabeth) Quan; and Jerry Quan. Also surviving the loss are his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Born in 1928 in Hoi Ping District of Guangzhou province in South China, Wing was one of 2 children. Wing came to Canada in 1952 lived in Tweed, Oshawa and settled in Ajax, Ontario for his last 57 years. Wing along with his family operated "Wing's Restaurant" from 1962 to 2005. He will be remembered as a family man and for serving the community with his famous Egg Rolls and great Canadian/Chinese Food on Harwood Avenue for over 4 decades. He worked hard and long hours and maintained a simple life style. He lived honourably and adhered to his principles of kindness, compassion, integrity and humbleness. Visitation will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road on Monday, April 22nd from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Services on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. with Visitation at 10 a.m. Interment to follow. Funeral Home Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum

375 Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

