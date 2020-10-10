MILLAR, WINIFRED DOREEN September 26, 1931 - September 30, 2020 With heavy hearts and fond memories, we are sad to announce the passing of Winifred at the age of 89. Known by many as Mrs. Millar, her friends called her Win or Winnie, the kids called her grandma, to us she was Mum. Six years after her husband David died, Mum passed away peacefully with family close by. She was the supportive wife of David, loving mother to Simon (Susan), Barbara (Bruce), Patrick (Grace) and proud grandmother of Annie, Andrew, Christina, Michael, Stephanie, Sarah, Jennifer and David. Mum was born in Northumberland, England and fascinated us as children with stories of riding a horse to school and chasing down rabbits in the fields for dinner. She trained as a midwife and worked in East London, riding her bike to deliveries. In a London hospital she met her husband David. After their marriage, they lived in Germany and England, before boarding the Empress of England for the seven day sail to Canada in 1968. During the subsequent years she worked quietly in the background, caring for the family while running a business. She and David enjoyed travelling back to the UK, as well as the Caribbean. They had a cottage in Muskoka for years, which was the place of many happy memories. She was known for her Christmas cake and wheaten bread, and loved nothing more than a good book, a cup of tea and her dog Maggie by her side. We treasured her beautiful smiling presence at the many family gatherings she loved. She was a sweet, wonderful mother and grandmother, who will be truly missed by all who have known and loved her. Words cannot express our appreciation for the wonderful staff at the Tall Pines Long Term Care Home, and her caregiver Pat, for their loving care and compassion over the last few years. A family remembrance will take place at a later time, but we thank all her friends for their support.



