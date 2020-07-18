MAWHINNEY, WINIFRED MARY Winifred Mary Mawhinney went for her final sleep peacefully, at the age of 92, in the early morning of Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Win was born in Toronto, on February 5, 1928, to Lydia and Alfred Bissell. Win enjoyed bowling in a league until the young age of 85 and had a passion for knitting and there was always a ball of yarn and a set of needles close by. Guests couldn't leave without being given a few knitted tea towels. Win was always a great hostess and was quick to rustle up a cup of tea and a few biscuits, for anyone who dropped by. In good weather, Win could be found sitting in the backyard enjoying what nature had to offer, her bird book at the ready. Win is survived by her husband of 61 years Kenneth Mawhinney and her children Grant and Gail (Steve) Pidgen and her grandkids Carson and Everett. As per the family's request, there will be no service but a celebration of life for the immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers or a charitable donation, take some time to enjoy the fresh air and feed a feathered friend like Win would do.



