BYGRAVE, WINNEL August 22, 1946 – April 3, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that Winnel's family announce her death on April 3, 2019. Winnel passed away with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife to Bernard Bygrave and the second eldest of 13 children. She was a loving mother to six children: Allison Lee, Raphel Lee, Ray Bygrave, Ayodele Bygrave, Thomas Bygrave and Daisy Bygrave. She adored all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Winnel touched the lives of everyone she met. We feel blessed to have been a part of her life. She saw beauty and good in all. The family will receive visitors at a visitation on Friday, April 12th from 4-8 p.m. at New Haven Funeral Centre located at 7025 Legion Road, Mississauga. The service will be held on Saturday, April 13th, from 1-2 p.m. at New Haven Funeral Centre with a viewing 1 hour beforehand. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. at Meadowvale Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019