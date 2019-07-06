WILLIAMSON, WINNIFRED G. Born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, came to Toronto in 1951, passed away June 18, 2019 at her home in Oakville where she had lived for over 30 years. She was predeceased by her husband Norman, January 17, 2008. They were both longtime employees of the T. Eaton Co. Ltd in Toronto. She wanted to stay in her own home, this was made possible with the help of Kathy and Lynne and their families and the LHIN (special thanks to Kim). There was a private family service at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

