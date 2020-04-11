|
GUSCOTT, Winnifred (nee SIVYER) Born in 1922, to Walter and Georgina Sivyer, blissfully wedded to Robert Montgomery, before her marriage to Tom. Passed peacefully in her sleep at Rockcliffe Care Community early on April 8, 2020. Our generous, kind, loving, sweet and resilient Winnie will be missed by loving companion Arie DeGooyer, and by Joyce, Donny, Ruth, Roberta, Anne, Susan, Scott, Chris, Colleen, and their families. We were blessed by her twinkly spirit and her love of books, poetry, music, and her garden flowers. Hug June and Carolyn for us Aunt Winnie…
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020