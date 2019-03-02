Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WINNIFRED HELEN RICHARDSON. View Sign

RICHARDSON, WINNIFRED HELEN (nee WILKINSON) Passed away peacefully February 21, 2019, at Wellington Terrace, Fergus, with family by her side. Winn was born March 8, 1922, in Montreal, a city that remained close to her heart, as did her parents Richard Wilkinson and Helen Kidd, brother Richard and half-brother Jim Wood. She was an active member of Main Memorial Church, where she met the "shy, handsome" guy, Jim, whom she married in the hospital chapel in 1945 after he returned wounded from his war service. In 1954, they moved to Toronto with their three children, seeking new opportunities. Winn put her secretarial skills to good use as Church Secretary at Wilmar Heights United Church in Scarborough. Later, as a Secretarial Assistant at patent attorneys Ridout and Maybee, Toronto, she used them to help put Jim through law school as a mature student. Winn loved music and singing; she was a dedicated member of the choir at Wilmar Heights; and an active participant in the music activities at Wellington Terrace. A Celebration of Winn's Life will be held at Wellington Terrace in the spring. Email

RICHARDSON, WINNIFRED HELEN (nee WILKINSON) Passed away peacefully February 21, 2019, at Wellington Terrace, Fergus, with family by her side. Winn was born March 8, 1922, in Montreal, a city that remained close to her heart, as did her parents Richard Wilkinson and Helen Kidd, brother Richard and half-brother Jim Wood. She was an active member of Main Memorial Church, where she met the "shy, handsome" guy, Jim, whom she married in the hospital chapel in 1945 after he returned wounded from his war service. In 1954, they moved to Toronto with their three children, seeking new opportunities. Winn put her secretarial skills to good use as Church Secretary at Wilmar Heights United Church in Scarborough. Later, as a Secretarial Assistant at patent attorneys Ridout and Maybee, Toronto, she used them to help put Jim through law school as a mature student. Winn loved music and singing; she was a dedicated member of the choir at Wilmar Heights; and an active participant in the music activities at Wellington Terrace. A Celebration of Winn's Life will be held at Wellington Terrace in the spring. Email [email protected] for details. We are deeply grateful to the staff, nurses and doctors at Wellington Terrace, who showed compassion, respect and caring in Winn's care. Winn will be remembered with love by children Joan (Alex), Don (Ave) and Gail (Berry); grandchildren James (Denise), Colin (Sheena), Chandra (Sandy), Eryn (Jenna), Brett, Fayth, Jeremy (Ashley) and Tim; and great-grandchildren Nolan, Austin, April, Owen, Travis, Alyssa, Tyler and Farrah. In memory of Winn, donations may be made to Wellington Terrace, where they will be directed towards their musical programs. https://onlineforms.wellington.ca/Terrace/eCommerce/Wellington-Terrace-Online-Donation-Form Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Guelph. Interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Funeral Home Wall-Custance Funeral Home

206 Norfolk Street

Guelph , ON N1H 4K3

(519) 822-0051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close