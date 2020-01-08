Home

McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
WINNIFRED LOIS WEST
April 7, 1928 - January 5, 2020


Absent from the body, present with the Lord. Passed away peacefully at Bethany Lodge on January 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) West (2004). Loving sister of Dorothy Coates. Predeceased by her sister Jean and brothers Arthur, Burton and Wilbur. Devoted mother to her five children, Marvin, Ian (Jennifer), Karen (Dave), Bill (Kathy) and Warren (Carol). Will be sadly missed and remembered by her twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Winnie (Freddie) was loved by all her family and friends, including those at Danforth Gospel Hall and the many staff at Bethany Lodge. Funeral to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10th, with visitation following the service, at Bayfair Baptist Church, 817 Kingston Rd., Pickering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Bethany Lodge (bethanylodge.org) where Win made her home for the past eight years. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
