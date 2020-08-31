YOUNG, WINNIFRED (WIN) (nee LYNN) January 28, 1945 – August 27, 2020 Win completed her journey and returned home in her 76th year, on August 27, 2020, after a valiant struggle with cancer and heart disease. She was predeceased by her parents, Jean and James Lynn, Carole (sister-in-law), Lorraine Landry (best friend and sister of her heart). Win is survived by George, her husband, soulmate, best friend and forever love of 52 years, her loving daughter Jen (Arn), whom she always considered her as a very special gift. Much loved sister of Bill Lynn (Carole deceased). Loving aunt and Godmother of Stepanie (Ray), Stuart (Laura) and Derek (Michelle). Win is loved very much by her great-niece and nephew, Cassie (her munchkin) and Christopher (Slider). Also, she will be missed by Rooney, her grand-cat. She loved cats all of her life. Win is fondly remembered by her first cousins Peter (Wendy) Bolton and John (Marissa) Lynn. Win will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Win always appreciated her many gifts from God. These gifts of faith, determination, caring, empathy, humour and listening helped her to survive many physical and other roadblocks along the way. They inspired her to overcome, to reach her goals, to who she could become. Win's mom, Jean, encouraged her to get a good education. To this end, her mom sacrificed and was so proud of her when she went to college and became a teacher and graduated from York University. Throughout her almost 50 years as a teacher (Toronto Catholic District School Board), occasional teacher (Durham Catholic District School Board), Win got to share her beloved gift of teaching. She got to share and learn so much. For this she wanted to say to all of her former students and colleagues whom she mentored: Thank you from my heart! "Listen with love, respect and care always as we are all human beings, it does not matter our status, whether we are teachers or students. It is our mutual respect." Win's family and friends knew her best, as they were there through it all, giving her strength, love and constant patience, caring, in sometimes an intolerable situation. Many thanks to Dr. Finelli at Princess Margaret (Renal), Dr. Sandra Marcus (Palliative Care) at Scarborough General, Dr. E. Davies (Cardiologist), Dr. T. Becker (Endocrinologist) Central East Lin – Co-ordinator – Gabrielle Davis, Nurses – Ruth, Geraldine, Caroline, Selma, Singh and Eva. To all her wonderful PSWs Kim, Lou, Vivian, Gladys, Rina, Eva, Helen, Dorcas, Angie and Lily. Visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2:30 – 3:30p.m., 4:00 – 5:00p.m. and 7:00 – 8 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, 3170 St. Clair Ave. E. (east of Victoria Park Ave.). Please contact Jennifer (daughter) at jennifer_a_young2000@yahoo.com or by text @ (416) 994 – 4287 to reserve your visitation time on Tuesday and if you desire to attend the funeral mass on Wednesday. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donations to St. Paul's Children's Breakfast Club, Yonge Street Mission, St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Boniface Parish or to any no-kill cat shelters. Arrangements entrusted to McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
"In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night…You only will have stars that can laugh!" "And when your sorrow is comforted (time soothes all sorrows) you will be content that you have known me. You will always be my friend. You will want to laugh with me." The Little Prince Antione de Saint-Exupéry