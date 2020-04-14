|
RANDALL, WINSOME HYACINTH Passed away quietly, on April 11, 2020, at The Village of Erin Meadows Long Term Care Home. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years Eulic (Derek) Randall, her three daughters Sharon Reid, Charmaine Randall and husband Mike Corey, Helene Randle and husband Stuart Randle, her 4 grandchildren Jason and Kayla Reid and Zachary and Nathaniel Randle, as well as her brothers Harry and Alva and her sister Naomi and best friend, Cynthia Stewart. She was well known for her love of cooking, entertaining and her beautiful singing voice. After a long career with City of Toronto, Winsome enjoyed an active and adventurous retirement with her husband, traveling, spending time with her family, social events with longtime friends as well as with her seniors' group. She will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. As a result of COVID-19, it will not be possible to have a memorial service for Winsome. Her family asks that on June 18th, which would have been her 83rd birthday, that you take a moment to share a happy memory of Winsome.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020