Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WINSOME RANDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WINSOME HYACINTH RANDALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WINSOME HYACINTH RANDALL Obituary
RANDALL, WINSOME HYACINTH Passed away quietly, on April 11, 2020, at The Village of Erin Meadows Long Term Care Home. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years Eulic (Derek) Randall, her three daughters Sharon Reid, Charmaine Randall and husband Mike Corey, Helene Randle and husband Stuart Randle, her 4 grandchildren Jason and Kayla Reid and Zachary and Nathaniel Randle, as well as her brothers Harry and Alva and her sister Naomi and best friend, Cynthia Stewart. She was well known for her love of cooking, entertaining and her beautiful singing voice. After a long career with City of Toronto, Winsome enjoyed an active and adventurous retirement with her husband, traveling, spending time with her family, social events with longtime friends as well as with her seniors' group. She will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. As a result of COVID-19, it will not be possible to have a memorial service for Winsome. Her family asks that on June 18th, which would have been her 83rd birthday, that you take a moment to share a happy memory of Winsome.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WINSOME's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -