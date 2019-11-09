ROACH, Winston Alexander 1928-2019 Winston left us early in the morning of November 5, 2019. Not a surprising time of day for a man who loved the sense of promise and adventure that each new day offered. A visitation will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Friday, November 22nd, from 5-9 p.m., 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON, M4T 2V8. Please bring your stories and songs to share in celebration of Winston's life. A funeral service will be held at Eastminster United Church, Saturday, November 23rd at 1 p.m., 310 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON, M4K 1N6. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danforth Grow Hope Project at www. eastendunited.ca or the Camping Opportunities Fund at www. tucc.ca. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019