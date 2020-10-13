1/1
WINSTON "WINSE" BRADLEY
BRADLEY, WINSTON "WINSE" Born 1934, Oshawa, ON; died from Dementia on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Halifax, NS Son of Charles Bradley (N. Ireland) and Catherine Sutton (Moscow, ON), Winston was born and raised in the tiniest home you've ever seen in Oshawa, Ontario. Out of those humble roots, this high school educated man of persistence, ambition, and people skills climbed to the senior VP ranks of the trust and banking business, for a 32 year undefeated career. He took Sybil and the kids along to his various posts in Toronto, Saint John, Toronto again, and finally Halifax. As a passionate sports fan, 'he was there' at Moscow's Luzhniki Ice Palace in Russia in 1972 for Henderson's goal; in the Gardens for the Leafs last Cup in '67; at the Lake Placid Olympics in 1980; the Canada Cup final series in '87 in Hamilton; and the Jays first game in '76. He loved those Blue Jays. He also found time to coach hockey and softball with his boys during halcyon days in Thornhill and Halifax, coaching with a unique blend of studious organization and fiery engagement for the game and doing this while curling competitively himself for over 30 years. As a lifelong political man, he managed campaigns for many successful politicians (Larry Uteck of note). His tireless volunteer work with Cancer, Epilepsy, disability advocacy, senior hockey, countless boards, and the PC/ Conservative party was inspiring. He was tragically predeceased 53 years ago by his six-year-old son, Randy, and lost the love of his life, Sybil, five years ago, after travelling the world and retracing their Irish heritage many times together. Love and support surrounded him virtually and in person in his final days, from his children, Kelly Jean, Pat (Kelly Christie), Sean (Heidi); grandchildren, who he was so fond and proud of, Liam, Cassidy, Ty, Nolan, Patrick. There will be no service. Winston and Sybil's remains will travel to Toronto in an upcoming summer to join Randy. Then the family will head to a Jays game and a far too late, after hours celebratory feast at Shopsy's. Like Dad used to do with us. Thank you to Shannex and the Sullivan's Lane staff for their compassionate care, especially during the pandemic, when the family could not be there. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mattatall – Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young Street, Truro. Online salutations and memories are welcomed by viewing Winse's obituary online and selecting "Send A Condolence" at: www.mattatallvarnerfh.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
