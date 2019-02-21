Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WINSTON ISAAC Ph.D.. View Sign

ISAAC, PhD, WINSTON It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Winston Isaac on February 15, 2019 at the Brampton Civic Hospital, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Marie Samuels-Isaac, his children Bernard and Alison, brother Lascelles and many family and friends. Until his time of passing, Winston was the Honorary Consul for St. Kitts and Nevis in Toronto. Dr. Isaac co-founded The Walnut Foundation; a group aimed at encouraging men to take responsibility for their health. He was passionately involved in many Community and Health related initiatives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel" (52 Main St. S., Brampton) on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle Anglican Church (525 Bloor St. E., Toronto) on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the Church one hour prior. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Walnut Foundation, the and to St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle Anglican Church. Please visit the Book of Memories at

