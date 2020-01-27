|
|
HALY, WINSTON LAWRENCE Suddenly passed on January 23, 2020, at his home at age 77. Loving Husband of Leila, Father of; Trevor (Rita), Teresa (Dave), Stephen (Stephanie), Christopher (Rosanne), Vanessa, Kevin (Carmela), Grandfather of 13 and His best friend and companion dog Moses. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. (Prayers to be said at 7 p.m.) at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave. in Markham. Funeral Mass Wednesday, January 29th, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, Interment Christ the King Cemetery. Memorial donations in Winston's memory made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by his family. For online condolences, please visit www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020