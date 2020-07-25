1/
DR. WINSTON S. W. CHOW M.D., FRCPC
CHOW, MD, FRCPC, DR. WINSTON S. W. Born in Guangzhou, China, December 30, 1934, to parents Chow Kwan and Chan Fung Ying. Winston suffered from Alzheimer's disease and died peacefully July 3, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, his brother Gilbert, predeceased by elder sister Ellen Leung; missed by son Jason (Fiona), daughter Amy (Robert), grandchildren Lucy, Andrew, Declan and Paige, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In 1964, Dr. Chow graduated from National Taiwan University, married May (Sun) and moved to Canada where he practiced Hematology/Oncology at Sunnybrook, McKenzie Health, Southlake Regional and private clinics for over 40 years. After retiring, he volunteered to provide free healthcare in China and Jamaica. He touched many people's lives with his dedication to the field of medicine. Winston was a faithful member of Milliken Gospel Church, enjoyed travel and was an avid skier. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I was a patient if his with colon cancer in 1989 at Southlake Hospital He was the best. Rhonda Owen
Rhonda Owen
