WINTON KIMBALL (KIM) HUTCHINSON

Obituary

HUTCHINSON, WINTON KIMBALL (KIM) Born in Lethbridge, Alberta, September 9, 1919, passed away peacefully in Markham, Ontario, November 26, 2019. Husband of Jean Hartt, Kim was a loving father of Bette (Baycroft), Johnny and Myrna. Grandfather of Richard, Robin Baycroft and Jason Reinders. Great-grandfather to Jacob, Claire and Emma Baycroft. Kim was a generous, outgoing man with a wonderful sense of humour and always looked out for all of his family with love. He will be sadly missed. Private cremation with interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Waterford Ontario at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham ON, L3R 5G1) on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Donations in Kim's memory can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com

Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019
