HUTCHINSON, WINTON KIMBALL (KIM) Born in Lethbridge, Alberta, September 9, 1919, passed away peacefully in Markham, Ontario, November 26, 2019. Husband of Jean Hartt, Kim was a loving father of Bette (Baycroft), Johnny and Myrna. Grandfather of Richard, Robin Baycroft and Jason Reinders. Great-grandfather to Jacob, Claire and Emma Baycroft. Kim was a generous, outgoing man with a wonderful sense of humour and always looked out for all of his family with love. He will be sadly missed. Private cremation with interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Waterford Ontario at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham ON, L3R 5G1) on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Donations in Kim's memory can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019