McCULLOUGH, WM. GORDON October 28, 1926 - January 3, 2020 It is with sadness that the family announce the passing of Gordon on January 3, 2020, in his 94th year. Son of the late Samuel and Jessie (née Johnston) McCullough. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Sanderson) for 70 years. Loving dad of sons William "Bill" McCullough and James "Jay" McCullough and daughter Ruth Wasilkowsky (Paul, deceased). Proud grandpa of Lisa Wasilkowsky Malik (Nathan) and Matthew Wasilkowsky (Franceen Barrell). Loved great-grandpa of Connor Malik. Gordon will also be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Betty Kenn (Dennis Campbell), brother-in-law David Sanderson (Brenda), his cousins Roger McCullough and Nora Gibson and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Centenary Hospital who cared for Gordon during his last weeks. A family service has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020