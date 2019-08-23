YOURKEVICH, WOLDYMIRA (nee SALMERS) August 16, 1918 - August 20, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our loving Mother and Baba at The Wynfield Long Term Care Residence, Oshawa. Walda was the beloved wife of the late William and mother to Lew (Joyce, deceased), Eugenia Gilchrist (Brian, deceased) and Daniel (Joanne). Predeceased by her parents Catherine and Stephen, as well as her five brothers, Jaroslaw, Eugene, Zenovi, Ihor and Orest. Proud grandmother of Karen, Christine, Andrea, Lara, Luke and Katharine and her 11 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff of Wynfield LTC for their compassionate care over the past four years. Visitation will be held at Westminster United Church, 1850 Rossland Rd. E., Whitby, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (www.alzheimer.ca) or The United Church of Canada Mission and Service Fund (www.united-church.ca/donate). Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 23, 2019