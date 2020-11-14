MCQUILLAN, Wray Gerald 1940 - 2020 Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on November 5, 2020. Predeceased by beloved wife Cheryl, son of the (late) Rosina and Leo McQuillan, brother of (late) Shirley Jarvis and Ron (Patricia) McQuillan. He will be forever missed by sons Wray Scott (Linda) and Ryan (Elaine) and grandchildren Harrison and Jamie. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Wray retired in '98 after 37 years with Toronto Board of Education, finishing his stellar career at Sunnyview P.S. Wray had a passion for life, an easy smile and always the first to offer a helping hand. A love for boating and all things nautical started at a young age, and is still a favourite family past time. Wray was also a very skilled craftsman, from small model cars and boats to building swimming pools, and moving houses he could literally do it all from design to completion. A kind and funny gentleman Wray will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. A private family service has taken place (Cremation) A celebration of Wray's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations via cheque made payable to Sunnyview School Charity, c/o Sunnyview Public School, 450 Blythwood Road, North York, Ontario M4N 1A9 in Wray's name and will directly benefit the children. Online condolences can be made at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9892815