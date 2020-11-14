1/1
Wray Gerald MCQUILLAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCQUILLAN, Wray Gerald 1940 - 2020 Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on November 5, 2020. Predeceased by beloved wife Cheryl, son of the (late) Rosina and Leo McQuillan, brother of (late) Shirley Jarvis and Ron (Patricia) McQuillan. He will be forever missed by sons Wray Scott (Linda) and Ryan (Elaine) and grandchildren Harrison and Jamie. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Wray retired in '98 after 37 years with Toronto Board of Education, finishing his stellar career at Sunnyview P.S. Wray had a passion for life, an easy smile and always the first to offer a helping hand. A love for boating and all things nautical started at a young age, and is still a favourite family past time. Wray was also a very skilled craftsman, from small model cars and boats to building swimming pools, and moving houses he could literally do it all from design to completion. A kind and funny gentleman Wray will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. A private family service has taken place (Cremation) A celebration of Wray's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations via cheque made payable to Sunnyview School Charity, c/o Sunnyview Public School, 450 Blythwood Road, North York, Ontario M4N 1A9 in Wray's name and will directly benefit the children. Online condolences can be made at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9892815


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved