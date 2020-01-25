Home

More Obituaries for YAQOOB KHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YAQOOB (JACOB) KHAN

YAQOOB (JACOB) KHAN Obituary
KHAN, YAQOOB (JACOB) July 1, 1938 - November 25, 2019 In memory of Yaqoob (Jacob) Khan, a pioneering immigrant for his extended family, a scholar, a counsellor, and an educator who strove to challenge and inspire his students. With Allah's grace, he is in a place where he can reflect upon and truly appreciate and be proud of everything he accomplished, and not be regretful of that which he didn't. His lasting influence is felt by the many individuals he impacted in a positive way throughout his lifetime, whether the relatives he helped bring to and support in Canada (a country in which he held immense pride), those in the Muslim community that he continuously advocated for and supported, and, most importantly, the youth (including at Davenport Road Public School) that he inspired in his many years as a teacher. He is survived by his wife of 23 years and constant companion, Nobuko. He was most proud of his 3 children, and his 4 grandchildren were a great source of joy. He will be missed, but not forgotten.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
