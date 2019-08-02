GRIBOWSKI, Yarema (Jerry) Suddenly at Toronto Western Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Survived by his wife and love of his life Christine (Andrews). Beloved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Jennifer and Jeffrey Smith. Cherished grandfather of Mariah and Elizabeth. Dear brother-in-law of Bob Andrews and his wife Maryann and uncle to his nieces and nephews, Kellie, Jodie and Laurie Andrews and Catherine, Andrew and Michael Perklin and great-uncle to their children. He was predeceased by his parents Emilia and Peter Gribowski, his sister Slawka Perklin and in-laws Harry and Dorothy Andrews. He will be greatly missed. Friends may visit at GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E. 905-257-8822), on Tuesday, August 6th from 4 to 7 p.m. A family funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 7th. The family thanks his doctors as well as the caring staff at Toronto Western Hospital, especially Ward 9A and ICU Pod 6. Donations may be made in honour of Yarema to the charity of your choice and will be greatly appreciated. "Non, je ne regrette rien"



-Edith Piaf

