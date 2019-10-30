Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YEUN BIN LEE. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

LEE, YEUN BIN It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Yeun Bin Lee, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Loving mother to John (Patricia) and Frank (Amanda). Adoring grandmother to Hannah, Noah, Tommy, Matthew and Noelle. Devoted wife of 47 years to Han who passed away in 2012. Sister to Dae Bin, Chung Ja, Seuk Bin and Kyong Bin. Predeceased by Ho Bin and Yong Bin. Fierce dragon auntie to John, Julie, Helen, Linda, Paul, Peter, Carol, Mary, Michelle, Walter and Esther. She immigrated to Canada in 1968 and immediately fell in love with the country. She was forever appreciative of the opportunities provided to herself and her family. She was a trailblazer for Korean women and a powerful voice for the community. She was a passionate supporter of the arts and enjoyed a life full of adventurous travel. We are especially grateful for the loving care provided over the years by her Jin Myung High School and Korea University alumni, her fellow Korean immigrants both from the earliest days up to her most recent friendships, Michael and Shelagh Rose, and the assistance provided by her devoted extended family. She spoke lovingly about these relationships right up to her passing. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019. A reception will be held on the second floor. All are welcome to attend and share their wonderful memories. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to any program for the arts or any educational scholarship program. Condolences may be forwarded through



