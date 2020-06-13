BALLARD, YOLANDA ANNA January 3, 1933 - June 3, 2020 It is with the greatest of sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved Mother, Yolanda Ballard. A love so deep only silence is fit to describe it. Yolanda passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Wednesday at the age of 87. Thankfully at the home of her longtime caregiver and companion, Astrid von Czieslik. Yolanda was predeceased by her longtime companion, Harold Ballard, and their cherished pet, TC Puck, the Toronto Maple Leaf's mascot till Harold's passing in 1990. Mother always referred to Harold as the love of her life and sadly never seemed to be able to get past his passing. Yolanda was obviously a die-hard Toronto Maple Leaf fan to her death, and never missed the "home" opener. Thank you to all at the Scotiabank Arena and the Hot Stove Club, especially Haley, who always showed Mother such kindness. Yolanda was a fixture in the Forest Hill Village. She was always holding court with her many friends, whether in the mornings at Starbuck's for vanilla lattes, or her favourite restaurant, Banfi's, for dinner. She loved people and life, and those that were fortunate enough to know her loved her. Yolanda touched so many lives and was generous to a fault. Yolanda had an incredible life. She was fortunate to have travelled all over the world. She met Prime Ministers from various countries, her favourite being P.E. Trudeau. She had the honour to meet Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Maple Leaf Gardens. Cardinal Carter was a personal friend of both Mom and Harold, and she had the pleasure to meet so many entertainers. Her most memorable was a private dinner held for Luciano Pavarotti. After his concert at MLG, she and Harold never stopped talking about how he wanted to eat everyone's dessert. Yolanda will be deeply missed by her daughter, Ana (MacMillan), Ana's husband, Ron Williamson; Ron's children, Ron Jr. (Karen De Pass) and Jennifer; and their children, Tyler, Michelle (Dr. Mark McFarland), Lindsay; and great-grandbaby Riley. I want to thank all those at The Davis Centre, with a special thank you to Melody, Beverly and Edwina. You all helped to make Mother's last years comfortable and happy. I would also like to thank her dearest friends and our family Doctor and his wife, Dr. and Mrs. Stuart. You were always there for us, no matter the day or time. I would especially like to thank Astrid, Mother's caregiver of many years. Astrid soon became part of our family and made sure her life was always full and packed with fun and adventure. They were always on the go. Our winters in Naples will never be the same. I am forever grateful and blessed to have had Astrid in our lives. A private service will be held in the chapel of the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Granite Club when current restrictions on gatherings have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society are much appreciated. You've been my sunshine.