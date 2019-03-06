DE SANTE, YOLANDA Peacefully at home with Vince and Rita by her side on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Vincent. Loving mother of the late Nicholas (surviving wife Gaetane). Cherished nonna of Jason and Stephanie. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Church, 8500 Islington Ave., Woodbridge, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019