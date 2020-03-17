|
PAULOZZA, YOLANDA Peacefully, at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Yolanda Paulozza, dearly beloved wife of the late Donato Paulozza. Dear mother of Lena and her husband Antonio Fasciano. Loving nonna of Costanzo (Daniela), Maria (Dario Gallo), Donato, Yolanda (Derek Benner) and bisnonna of Nicolina, Antonio, Daniele, Emilio and Lorenzo. Predeceased by her brother Michele, and sister Filomena. Yolanda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated from Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Private family entombment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Etobicoke General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020