HRYNKIW, Yolanda Rose (nee D'AGOSTINO) 1929 - 2019 Wife of the late Stanley. Sister to the late Roy, Teresa and Margarita. Mother to Donna (late Phil), Rosanne (John), Kathy (Bryan), Linda (Mark) and Richard (Liz). Cherished Grandma to Greg, Nicole, Patrick, Sean, Brad, Markus, Chantel and Stephanie. Loved and missed by everyone in her life. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home (1141 St. Clair Ave, W., 1 block east of Dufferin), on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 4:00–9:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Clare's Catholic Church (1118 St. Clair Ave, W.), at 11:00 a.m. A burial at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave., W.), will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Yolanda can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019
