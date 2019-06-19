Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YOLANDE THEODORA GREGORIO. View Sign Obituary







GREGORIO, YOLANDE THEODORA Our beloved Yolande returned to God on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She passed peacefully with family by her side. Yolande was a faithful servant of God. She will lovingly be remembered for her perpetual devotion to Our Lord, her generosity of spirit for the poor, the needy and the suffering, her everlasting love for her husband, children and grandchildren, her unending love for her dear family and friends and her compassion for all the animals on our planet. She had a warm and endearing smile which could light up the room and a love of life which some would call a "joie de vivre" and others would call "Sunshine". Yolande captured the hearts of all who met her, through the purity of her spirit, her strength of character and her undeniable beauty and grace. Yolande was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur and she will be dearly missed by her children Sean (Karin), Catherine (James) and Andrew (Eniko) and her grandchildren Deanna (Bradley), Alexis and Aidan. She will fondly be remembered and dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. We thank the medical team at St. Michael's Hospital for their loving and attentive care for Yolande. A Funeral Mass will be held for Yolande at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home in St. Joseph Chapel, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. The Mass will be followed by a reception and Celebration of Yolande's Life. Donations in memory of Yolande may be made in lieu of flowers, to The Good Shepherd or to St. Michael's Hospital. "For this God is our God for ever and ever; he will be our guide even unto death." Psalm 48:14 Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

