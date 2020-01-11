|
TANINO, Yoshiharu Passed peacefully, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 100. Predeceased by his wife Mary, his brothers, Eichi (Kay deceased), Sus (Ruth deceased) and Mits (Anne). Loving father of Beverley Baba (Gerry), Elaine Kakinoki and Roseanne Onizuka (Rob). Proud grandfather of Katie (Ken), David, Michael (Rebecca), Edward and Emily. Great-grandfather to Ava, Natalie and Evan. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Yosh displayed a deep affection for his family. He will be forever remembered for his kind, gentle manner and his love of nature. His remains will be inurned at a later date in a private family service. Donations may be made to Momiji Health Care Society or a charity of your choice.The family extends sincere thanks to Virginia for the wonderful care that she provided to Yosh.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020