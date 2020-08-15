1/1
YOSHIKO (YOSH) NOGUCHI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share YOSHIKO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOGUCHI, YOSHIKO (YOSH) Our dear, sweet Mom, Yosh, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased in 2006 by her beloved husband and our Dad, Shinkichi (Chuck), after 56 years of marriage. Cherished mother and grandmother of Joy, George (Betty and son Kenneth), Denise (daughters Lisa and Sara), and Ken (Michelle). Lovingly remembered by brother Shig Mitsuki (Mary, deceased), sister Sue Fujino (Mark, deceased), and in-laws Kuni Fukusaka (Ken, deceased), Ayao Noguchi (Gladys; Jean, deceased) and Seigo Noguchi (Inez), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Yukio and Kay Mitsuki, Fumi Mitsuki, Kiichi and Makiye Noguchi, and Yoshio and Kay Noguchi. Mom loved us all. Arigato to Mom's Claremont family for their kindness and caring each and every day. And, a special arigato to Mom's caregiver, Nida, who helped Mom so much, bringing such happiness to her these past and final months. We love you, Mom and miss you. You and Dad will always remain in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.humphreymiles.com. In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider a donation in Mom's memory to Toronto General Hospital or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. 


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved