NOGUCHI, YOSHIKO (YOSH) Our dear, sweet Mom, Yosh, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased in 2006 by her beloved husband and our Dad, Shinkichi (Chuck), after 56 years of marriage. Cherished mother and grandmother of Joy, George (Betty and son Kenneth), Denise (daughters Lisa and Sara), and Ken (Michelle). Lovingly remembered by brother Shig Mitsuki (Mary, deceased), sister Sue Fujino (Mark, deceased), and in-laws Kuni Fukusaka (Ken, deceased), Ayao Noguchi (Gladys; Jean, deceased) and Seigo Noguchi (Inez), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Yukio and Kay Mitsuki, Fumi Mitsuki, Kiichi and Makiye Noguchi, and Yoshio and Kay Noguchi. Mom loved us all. Arigato to Mom's Claremont family for their kindness and caring each and every day. And, a special arigato to Mom's caregiver, Nida, who helped Mom so much, bringing such happiness to her these past and final months. We love you, Mom and miss you. You and Dad will always remain in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.humphreymiles.com
. In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider a donation in Mom's memory to Toronto General Hospital or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.