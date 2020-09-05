YOSHIKO TANAKA

TANAKA, YOSHIKO (nee INOUYE) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 95, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at North York General Hospital after a sudden and short illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Roger Hideo. She will be greatly missed by daughter Naomi Nagao (Randy) and grandchildren Mieko (Marwan), Ryan, Miyoshi and great-grandson, Kai. Also predeceased by her sister Margaret Lyons (Edward) and brothers Roy (Betty), Ray and Edison. Survived by sister Kazuko Shimizu (Jack - deceased) and sisters-in-law Shirley and Connie Inouye and brother-in-law Monk Tanaka (Fudge). She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Toronto Buddhist Church in her memory.



