YOSHIKO TANAKA

TANAKA, YOSHIKO (nee INOUYE) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 95, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at North York General Hospital after a sudden and short illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Roger Hideo. She will be greatly missed by daughter Naomi Nagao (Randy) and grandchildren Mieko (Marwan), Ryan, Miyoshi and great-grandson, Kai. Also predeceased by her sister Margaret Lyons (Edward) and brothers Roy (Betty), Ray and Edison. Survived by sister Kazuko Shimizu (Jack - deceased) and sisters-in-law Shirley and Connie Inouye and brother-in-law Monk Tanaka (Fudge). She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Toronto Buddhist Church in her memory.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
