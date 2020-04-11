|
YEUNG, YUE KAM Passed away peacefully at Tendercare Living Centre, Toronto, on April 7, 2020. Born April 14, 1924 in Hong Kong, beloved husband to late Ching Yee (Mary); devoted father to Francis (Cindy), Anthony (Maria), Martin (Gemma), Michael (Claudia), Margaret, Teresa, Frances (Thomas), Bonaventure, and late Cecilia (Joseph). Cherished grandpa and great-grandpa to many loving children. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m., on April 11, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Thornhill.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020