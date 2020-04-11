Home

YUE KAM YEUNG Obituary
YEUNG, YUE KAM Passed away peacefully at Tendercare Living Centre, Toronto, on April 7, 2020. Born April 14, 1924 in Hong Kong, beloved husband to late Ching Yee (Mary); devoted father to Francis (Cindy), Anthony (Maria), Martin (Gemma), Michael (Claudia), Margaret, Teresa, Frances (Thomas), Bonaventure, and late Cecilia (Joseph). Cherished grandpa and great-grandpa to many loving children. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m., on April 11, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Thornhill.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
