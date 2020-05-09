BELANGER, YVETTE (REEVES) It is with great sadness that the children of Yvette Belanger (Reeves), announce her passing after a brief illness, on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Born in 1921, daughter to Marie Lepage and Agapit Belanger, Yvette was raised in Rimouski, Quebec, before moving to Toronto in 1954, where she married John (Jack) Reeves and raised their children. Yvette retired in 1987 to the Laurentians before finally residing in Montreal. To us, she was and will forever be our dear mother who raised us with love and attention, the majority of those years as a single, working mom, all the while pursuing her career as the translator for the Toronto Stock Exchange. From cooking us gourmet meals weekly, to baking the best deserts, to her love of history and family, Yvette was more than just our mother. She was an extraordinary woman who lived nearly a century of our changing world. And well into her retirement, she continued to be there for us and remained and will always be, the heart of our family. Yvette will be lovingly remembered and missed by her five children, Marie (Michael), Romaine (Alain), Jean-Pierre, Claudine (Alain) and Claude (Annie). She will also be fondly remembered by her eight dear grandchildren, Jason, Stacey, Michael, Sara, Charlotte Rose, Simon, Felix and Jennifer and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and the newest one, Olivia-Rose. We would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Residence Ambiance and beyond. You took such loving care of our mother and we know continue caring for so many others during these trying times. You are all heroes. As soon as the circumstances allow, Yvette will be laid to rest with her parents in Rimouski, with a ceremony followed by a celebration of her amazing life. For those who wish to send a message to the family directly, please email us at reevesfamily1921@gmail.com.



