REEDER, YVETTE HELEN Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Maple Grove Care Community at the age of 96. Yvette will now be reunited with her beloved husband Robert and daughter Susan and son Michael. Beloved mother of Peter and his wife Terry. Loving grandmother of David and his wife Emily and Bryan. Proud great-grandma of Alexis and Elizabeth. Yvette will be fondly rembembered by her sister Jacqueline, many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her siblings Renée, Lucien, Maurice, Lucille, Helene, André and Jacques. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave., Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home chapel on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment: Holy Cross Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
|
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019