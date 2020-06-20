REDMAN, YVETTE (nee PAQUETTE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Yvette Redman (nee Paquette), in her 94th year, on June 16, 2020. Devoted and loving wife of the late Bert Redman. Beloved mother to Deb (Joe), and cherished grandmother to Melissa (Brent) and Daniel (Mikaela). Predeceased by all her brothers and sisters, she will be missed by all her nieces and nephews, and lots of friends and family, from Bermuda, Victoria and Toronto. Special thanks to the staff at Delmanor Elgin Mills, and Mackenzie Health. There will be a private funeral for the immediate family, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society Ontario.