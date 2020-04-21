PONOMARENKO, YVETTE THERESA May 30, 1929 – April 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Yvette Theresa Ponomarenko (nee Vienneau). Peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Mountainview Residence in Georgetown. Yvette, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Ponomarenko, joins him in heaven after almost 19 years. She will deeply be missed by her three children Brenda (John) Cole, Shawn (Caroline) Ponomarenko, and Carolyn (Chris) Culver. Cherished grandma to Brian, David (Amanda), Jordan, Amanda and Rachel (predeceased). Loving great-grandma (GG) to Ben and Robyn and step grandma to Russell and Blake. Loved by her seven sisters and five brothers. Yvette is fondly remembered and loved by friends, family and so many nieces and nephews in Ontario and Bathurst, New Brunswick, where she was born and lived until she moved to Toronto in her early 20s, where she would later meet Nick, marry and raise their family together. Thank you to the staff of Mountainview Residence for their kindness, love and support. A private graveside service will be held at Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SickKids Foundation in care of RBI's for Rachel. https://www.sickkidsdonations.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?RegistrationID=4165555
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.