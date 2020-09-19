BROWN, YVONNE BEATRICE Yvonne passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Mount Sinai Hospital on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Yvonne was born in Weston, Ontario and attended Weston Collegiate. In her early years, Yvonne was a cheerleader, played the accordion, enjoyed skiing and golfing. She was a committed entrepreneur. At 87 years old, Yvonne continued to take great pride in knowing the numbers. Even eliminating the penny did not dissuade Yvonne from staying at her desk until she balanced her accounts to the last, extinct, coin. When joining Yvonne on her daily walk, most were left breathless, including the dogs. Yvonne was one of the original dog whisperers, and the master of "actions speak louder than words." One of Yvonne's true loves was Wymbolwood Beach, where she lived on her terms, shovelling mountains of snow, playing ping pong with any challenger, walking the beach, playing cards and sometimes just sitting in the pit watching the sun slowly sink into the night after a life well-lived. Yvonne has been reunited with her devoted husband, Robert. Her story will be remembered and shared by her son, John and his wife Lorna Gordon Brown of Collingwood; daughters, Nancy and husband Robert Torokvei of Toronto, Laura Brown and her husband Sean Kehoe of Calgary; her loving grandchildren, Dani and Bennett Brown, Asta and Max Torokvei and Zoie and Conaire Kehoe. The family would like to thank the staff at Mount Sinai Hospital ICU for their kindness, care and outstanding support. Respecting Yvonne's wishes, there will be a private ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to Mount Sinai Hospital. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
