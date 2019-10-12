DICKIE, YVONNE "BONNIE" (nee JONES) Peacefully, in her 91st year, in Burlington, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the company of her loving children. Predeceased by her husband Glen (2009), devoted mother of John (Kathy), Jane Provins (Mike), Peter (Belinda), Michael (Lori), Paula Best and Nancy (Al). Grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 13. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Beryl, Ken, Wilf, Val and Maisie. Bonnie was born in Brantford, Ontario, where she lived until her marriage in 1948. She was a selfless mother, wife and friend. She thoroughly enjoyed her 50 years as a volunteer at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and several years as a driver for the Red Cross. Bonnie will be remembered with a visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019