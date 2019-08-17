Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YVONNE ELSIE SHURA. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington 1167 Guelph Line Burlington , ON L7P 2S7 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

SHURA, YVONNE ELSIE (nee GUSTAFSON) October 21, 1924 - August 14, 2019 Beloved wife to the late Paul Shura (July 27, 2019), the love of her life, for almost 65 years. Devoted mother to Roxanne, Kevin, Darlene, Bryan and Jacquie and mother-in-law to Rob, Greg, Liliya and Peter. Also treasured grandmother to Katy, Gillian, Cameron, David and Jeffrey. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6-9 p.m., with vigil prayers at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church (2745 N Ridge Trail, Oakville), on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Reception to immediately follow the Mass. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Yvonne to The Willow Foundation-Post Inn Village, Oakville, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital-Palliative care unit or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Grandma, you saw Poppa through to the end of his days. You've gone to be with him now in heaven. Rest in peace, Mom. Your work is done and we are forever grateful for the lasting gifts of your sweet spirit.



