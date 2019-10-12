DAVIS, YVONNE ENID Peacefully passed away at Bridgepoint Hospital, Toronto, on September 27, 2019, in her 84th year, after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents James Alpheus (1961) and Gwendolyn Ione Davis (1993) and niece Susan "Sue" (Kevin) Cornies, nee Howson (2019). Survived by siblings, Bette (Bill) Howson, Judith, Jacqueline and James "Steve" (Jean) Davis. Aunt to Jim (Sheryl) Howson, Chaka Blackman, Jennifer, Denise and Steven Davis, Shannon Honsberger and Tom Robinson. Sister-in-law to Ingrid Davis and Annette Oladipo. Great-Aunt to Meaghan and Cameron Howson, Mackenzie and Matthew Robinson. Funeral Services at York FC, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation 1 p.m., and Funeral 2 p.m. Further details at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019